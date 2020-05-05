Residents of the nearby buildings were immediately evacuated for their safety.

A massive fire in a residential tower was reported in Sharjah on Tuesday night. Video Credit: Gulf News/Multiple Sources

A massive fire broke out at a residential tower in Al Nahda in Sharjah on Tuesday night, but no casualties have been reported.

The quick response by Sharjah Civil Defence teams averted a major disaster. The cause of the fire has not been determined yet.

The fire broke out at the Abbco Tower at around 9.04pm.

Civil Defence personnel from Mina fire and Al Nahda fire stations were deployed to control the blaze after the police operations room received a call reporting flames in the building. The tower has 45 floors, including parking, out of which 36 are residential floors. Each floor has 12 flats.

The police are using a drone to check if there are any people trapped inside, Colonel Dr. Ali Abu Al Zoud, Deputy Director General of Central Operations of Sharjah Police said.

The building was constructed in 2006.

Firefighters were working to control the blaze, authorities added. The reason for the fire is not known yet.

Residents told Gulf News that the fire is believed to have started on the 10th floor at 9.04pm. “It was a small fire to begin with and we came out of the building as soon as we saw it,” said one resident.

Another Arab resident from the 17th floor who was sitting inside his car, said, “Where do we go now?”

Many others too were taking refuge in their cars.

Petal Jaison, living in the next building Sahara Plaza, said the fumes were blowing into her building as well. Speaking to Gulf News, she said the fire started at around 9pm. "The entire building was on fire. A smaller building next has also caught fire," she said. Sharjah Police and Firefighters were inside trying douse the fire. At 10.40 pm she said the building was still on fire. Residents and those in the shops below have been evacuated, she said.

Victor Solanki who stays four buildings away said he was having dinner when he heard the police siren. Soon the Fire trucks arrived and when he stepped out of his balcony Solanki said he saw a ball of fire engulf the building. He added, "It was such a gory sight. Carpets on fire were falling from balconies. Curtains too. I am standing down to see if we can help people out."

Short circuits, cigarette butts, random storage and poor electrical connections were the major causes of fires that took place in Sharjah last year according to a senior official.

Timeline of major fires in UAE

February 20, 2020

A fire broke out at Duja Tower opposite World Trade Centre in Dubai Thursday night. More than 300 families were evacuated following the rifre thogh no casualties were reported.

September 24, 2019

Fire broke out on the 16th floor of Al Majaz Tower on Al Majaz Street in Sharjah on Tuesday night

June 4, 2017

A newborn baby was rescued from a building in Discovery Gardens where an apartment caught fire.

April, 14, 2017

Two Asian men are died of suffocation and five others were injured in a massive fire that broke out in Al Manama Supermarket in Sharjah.

April 7, 2017

A five-year-old girl dies in a fire at a villa in Al Warqa’a, Dubai. The girl died of suffocation and five others were injured.

March 14, 2017

Emirati twin sisters are died in a fire that broke out in a villa in Al Twar area. The 20-year-old sisters died of suffocation due to smoke inhalation.

March 3, 2017

A fire breaks out in Lamcy Plaza in Dubai and contained by the Civil Defence team within two hours with no reported injuries.

January 18, 2017

A fire destroy three warehouses in an industrial area at Dubai Investment Park. No one was injured.

January 6, 2017

Three workers are died in a fire that broke out in a furniture warehouse in the Kalba industrial area.

December 11, 2016

A 57-year-old Emirati woman dies after a fire broke out in their villa in Ras Al Khaimah. The woman’s husband, 62, is in critical condition.

October 22, 2016

An Emirati mother and her two daughters, including a top official, are died of suffocation when a massive fire breaks out in a villa in Sharjah.

October 8, 2016

Heavy smoke billowing from a burning air conditioning unit in a 27-storey Spring Tower building in Silicon Oasis, Dubai. A total of 35 residents were treated for smoke inhalation treatment on the spot,

August 24,2016

Two women are critically injured and a baby sustained minor injuries when an explosion ripped through their flat in Al Khail Gate community in Dubai.

July 20, 2016

A 75-storey Sulafa Tower, located opposite Oceana Towers and Westin Hotel went up in flames in Dubai Marina, There are no injuries or casualties reported.

June 6, 2016

A mother and her two daughters are died when a fire broke out in their shared house in Al Ghafya area in Sharjah.

March 28, 2016

A huge fire gutted at least two buildings in the Ajman One residential cluster of 12 towers close to the border with Sharjah. The fire mainly damaged Ajman Tower 1.

March 20, 2016

A fire breaks out at the fruit and vegetable market in Port Mina Zayed, Abu Dhabi, 16 shops are gutted.

March 14, 2016

A fire breaks out in the first floor of a residential building in Al Khalidiya, Abu Dhabi. Fifteen people sustained minor to moderate injuries, including cases of suffocation as a result of smoke.

February 11, 2016

Around 120 families are evacuated from the 23-storey Al Bandary Twin Towers on Al Ittihad Road. The fire was brought under control in 75 minutes.

December 31, 2015

A massive fire broke out in the Address Downtown hotel in Dubai, a few hours before the spectacular New Year fireworks to begin. The fire started on the 20th floor of the hotel from the outside and spread to the upper storeys. At least 14 people sustained minor injuries and they were treated at the site.

November 23, 2015

A massive fire broke out in the Al Shamsi building in Dubai, gutting three blocks, prompting the evacuation of hundreds of residents from nearby buildings and suspension of Dubai Metro services.

October 1, 2015

A massive fire erupted in the Nasser Tower located on King Faisal Street in Sharjah. Around 250 families were evacuated from the 32-storey building consists of 26 residential floors and six levels of car parking.

September 8, 2015

Two tenants died and one was severely injured in an attempt to escape a fire that ripped through a one-bedroom apartment in the England Cluster of International City in Dubai.

February 21, 2015

A fire erupted in the 86-storey The Torch tower at Dubai Marina. The fire started on the 52nd floor and spread to the floors above. The 352-metre Torch was the world’s tallest residential building when it opened in 2011. There were no serious injuries or casualties reported.

February 20, 2015

A massive fire erupted at car and tyre shops located in a two-storey building in Musaffah, Abu Dhabi. Eleven people were killed and seven were injured.

August 7, 2014

Three people and two firemen were injured in a fire that broke out on the 17th floor of an Electra Street building in Abu Dhabi.

July 7, 2013

Three people died and eight others suffered minor injuries when a fire broke out in an Airport Road building in Abu Dhabi. The fire broke out on the third floor of a nine-storey building.

April 22, 2013

A blaze destroy 10 apartments of Hafeet Tower 2 in Sharjah. Residents of the tower in Sharjah’s Al Tawun area were evacuated when a fire broke out on the 20th floor.

March 12, 2013

A blaze gut 10 apartments on the first floor of a 10-storey building Al Qasimiya area in Sharjah. An estimated 70 families were evacuated from the burning building. The fire is believed to have started in an apartment on the first floor.

November 18, 2012

A massive fire broke out at Tamweel Tower in Jumeirah Lakes Towers in Dubai.

Octover 06, 2012

A fire in a 13-storey Saif Belhasa building in Tecom, Dubai injured two people and damaged at least nine floors. Two infants were also treated for smoke inhalation and at least seven families have been left homeless.

August 7, 2012

Six people were killed in a blaze that struck a villa in Ajman. Teenager Amr Abdullah was the lone survivor of Ajman fire that claimed the lives of his mother, three sisters and two maids. The official said that the thick black smoke was most likely the chief reason behind the victims’ inability to escape the fire.

April 28, 2012

Hundreds of families were displaced after a massive fire broke out in the 40-storey Al Tayer Tower near Al Nahda park in Sharjah. The fire started on the first floor and rapidly spread to the higher floors. A total of 102 flats were damaged by the fire.

January 25, 2012