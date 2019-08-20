Police urge public to take greater care while out on the water

Picture for illustrative purpose only. Sea patrols went to the scene and rescued the man who was in the water. Image Credit: Gulf News archives

Dubai: A man sustained moderate injuries after crashing his jet-ski into the rocks off Mamzar Park, Dubai Police said on Tuesday.

Lieutenant Colonel Ali Al Naqbi, director of the Sea Rescue Department at Ports Police Station, said they received a call regarding a jet-ski crashing into a groyne or breakwater (rock walls that separate each bay) near Mamzar Park on Monday.

Video by Dubai Police

Sea patrols went to the scene and rescued the man who was in the water.

“We have a sea patrol near the area which reached the site in record time and secured the area,” said Lt Col Al Naqbi. “We pulled the man out of the water before transferring him to hospital.

“He sustained moderate injuries and is recovering,” Al Naqbi added.

Meanwhile, Colonel Obaid bin Hodhaiba, deputy director of Ports Police Station, urged the public to take proper precautions while operating watercraft.