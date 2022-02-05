Sharjah: An Iranian biker was airlifted to hospital after being injured in a motorcycle accident in Sharjah’s central region of Nizwa on Friday, the National Search and Rescue Centre (NSRC) posted on social media on Saturday.
NSRC in coordination with Sharjah Police carried out the rescue and medical evacuation mission for the man, who is in his 30s.
A report was received by Sharjah Police Operations Room stating that there was an injured person in the Nizwa, who suffered serious shoulder and chest injuries.
With their rescue helicopter, the search and rescue team was able to evacuate the injured man to Al Dhaid Hospital in Sharjah for the necessary treatment.