In all three cars were swept away during the flash flood in Wadi Al Helo

Car swept away in Wadi Al Helo, two men are missing Image Credit: Supplied

Sharjah: Four people have been found dead including two Emirati siblings, after the cars they were traveling in were swept away by flash floods in Wadi Al Helo in Sharjah on Tuesday evening.

A girl aged four and her two-year-old brother were both found dead, while their elder brother, aged six and the children's father were both rescued.

The girl has been identified as Mathayel Fahad Al Matroushi, aged four, a kindergarten student from Yasamine Kindergarten, while he brother, aged two, was identified as Omar Fahad Al Matroushi. Their eldest brother Khalifa survived the incident along with the children's father.

Three cars were swept away in all and from the second car one man was rescued and two other men were later found dead bringing the total found dead to four. Occupants of the third car were all rescued.

The Eastern Region Police Department at the General Command of Sharjah Police rescued eight Emiratis, including a woman who is in critical condition in hospital.

Car swept away by flash floods in Sharjah Supplied

The rescue operations were carried out under the supervision of Brigadier Abdullah Mubarak bin Amer, Deputy Commander in Chief of Sharjah Police.

Civil Defence, the Air Wing Department of the General Department of Security Support in the Ministry of Interior, Search and Rescue, and National Ambulance joined efforts to find the missing people.

The police operation room received the first report at 5.25pm, that a car with three young Emiratis had drifted while entering the valley despite the road being closed for safety reasons.

Specialised teams were able to find one of the three young men, while the search for the other two men resulted in two bodies being found.

Search and rescue efforts underway in Wadi Al Helo Supplied

The second report was received at 6.50pm, of an Emirati family’s car, including three children (a girl and two boys) being swept away in the valley.

A girl and a boy were later found dead.

The other brother was rescued and is in good health. The father was also found after a painstaking search is receiving treatment in hospital.