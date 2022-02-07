Sharjah\Ras Al Khaimah: The National Search and Rescue Centre (NSRC) has carried out two evacuations of injured persons over the past two days.
The first was in coordination with Sharjah Police on Saturday in which a 16-year-old Emirati teenager was airlifted from the desert of Al Madam area after he had sustained injuries in a motorbike accident.
The second operation was carried out in coordination with Ras Al Khaimah Police and National Ambulance on Sunday in which three injured Filipinos were rescued from Yanis Mountain in Ras Al Khaimah.
NSRC had received a call from the operation room of Sharjah Police reporting a person in a critical condition due to wounds he sustained in an accident in the desert of Al Madam area. Following coordination with Sharjah Police, the injured person was located. A rescue and search helicopter airlifted the patient to Al Dhaid Hospital in Sharjah.
In the second operation, NSRC was alerted by Ras Al Khaimah Police about a car that overturned and fell from Yanis Mountain, leading to critical injuries to the passengers, who needed urgent medical treatment. They were airlifted to Saqr Hospital to receive the necessary treatment.