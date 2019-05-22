Dubai: UNHCR, the UN refugee agency, has launched a new global campaign this Ramadan titled ‘Be The Light’, which brings to life the journey of refugees in their efforts to find safety.

As of today, there are nearly 68.5 million people forcibly displaced, which is more than the population of the United Kingdom. At present, 25.4 million of those are refugees under the care of UNHCR, who will spend on average 17 years in a refugee camp.

The global campaign, created locally in the UAE for the first time, follows the stories of three individual refugees — Bilal, Salem, and Amina — and their struggles to get to safety after being displaced from their homes. The concept focuses on how people are often told to look forward, that the past is behind them, and that their future is bright. It highlights how hope may be fading for refugees as they cling onto memories and look far back to when times were often better. The campaign encourages people to ‘Be The Light’ to refugees through their support during Ramadan.

“We want refugees to have the opportunity to look forward. The number of refugees is growing faster than the world’s ability to respond. This Ramadan, we are urging people to Be The Light by donating during the holy month to help refugees look forward,” said Omer Al Naiem, head of campaigns and advocacy in the Middle East and North Africa (Mena) at UNHCR.

A short 90-second film has also been created as a part of the campaign and will be aired on OSN and TV stations around the world, as well as online and across social media channels in a bid to raise awareness and donations during Ramadan.

The 90-second film can be viewed at: https://youtu.be/wH6HN0Ps7TU