Sharjah: The inaugural three-day Tanweer Festival of music, art, and poetry is set to launch in the Mleiha desert of Sharjah from November 22.

The opening day programme, under the theme ‘Timeless Echoes of Love and Light’, is inspired by the 13th century Persian poet Jalal al-Din Al Rumi. The evening will be headlined by the internationally-acclaimed artist Sami Yusuf, known for his ability to blend traditional and contemporary sounds.

Joining the main stage on the night will be Senny Camara, a Senegalese musician and songwriter who combines the sounds of West African musical traditions with contemporary pop influences.

The first day will also feature Anas Alhalabi, a Syrian composer and the “first handpan player in the Middle East”. Anas will lead the Anas Handpan Orchestra, showcasing his sound alongside instrumentalists.

Additionally, there will be performances by Ziyad Sahhab, a Lebanese oud player and composer, who will collaborate with French calligrapher Julien Breton for a live performance of light calligraphy that visually enhances Rumi’s verses.

While at Tanweer Festival, attendees can enjoy other attractions besides the performances. The festival will feature an indigenous marketplace showcasing local artisans and their crafts, alongside an array of food and beverage offerings from the region’s culinary diversity.

Art installations will provide a visual attraction as well. For those seeking adventure, there will be opportunities for horse riding, moon gazing, as well as guided tours of the Mleiha archaeological site and the Valley of the Caves, allowing guests to explore the history and landscapes of the area.