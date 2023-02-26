Dubai: A participant has won the top prize of Dh10 million in the 117th Super Saturday Draws held on February 25 by Mahzooz. The winner, whose further details are yet to be shared, scooped up the prize after matching five out of the five winning numbers (9, 10, 13, 28, 29).
The second prize of Dh1 million went to 38 winners who matched four out of five numbers, taking home Dh26,315 each. Furthermore, 1,303 winners matched three out of five numbers and won Dh350 each.
Like every week, three raffle draw winners cashed Dh100,000 each. These three winners are Yasemin from Turkey and Mohammed and Saurabh from India.
As a result of last night’s draw, a total of Dh11,756,050 was awarded in prize money to 1,345 participants in all.
“We are thrilled to have Mahzooz’s first multi-millionaire in 2023. Congratulations to all 1,345 winners,” said Farid Samji, CEO of EWINGS, Managing Operator of Mahzooz.