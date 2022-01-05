Fr Seby Eldhose is survived by his wife and three children, who are all in India Image Credit: Supplied

Al Ain: Fr Seby Eldhose, vicar of St. George Jacobite Syrian Orthodox Simhasana Cathedral in Al Ain, passed away on Wednesday morning at a hospital in Kerala, India, after battling cancer. He was 42.

Church members described Fr Eldhose “as a very good leader for spiritual and social activities of the church. He was also a good scholar”.

Fr Eldhose is survived by his wife and three children, who are all in India. A funeral service for Fr Eldhose will take place on Thursday at St. John’s Jacobite Syrian Church Pindimana in Kothamangalam while a condolence meeting and Holy Qurbana will take place at St. George Jacobite Syrian Orthodox in Al Ain on Wednesday evening.

Church scholar

A native of Kothamangalam in Ernakulam district of Kerala, Fr Eldhose was assigned vicar of the Syrian Orthodox church in Al Ain in January 2021 after serving for 12 years at different Syrian Orthodox churches across Kerala.

Fr Basil P Jacob, new vicar of St. George Jacobite Syrian Orthodox Church, said Fr Eldhose was a very good priest and an excellent scholar who received first rank in theological studies at a theological seminary in Kochi. He also served as secretary for Catholicose His Beatitude Dr Aboon Mor Baselios Thomas I.

Fr Eldhose was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in November last year. He was sent to Christian Medical College in Vellore, Tamil Nadu for treatment but the cancer had already spread to his liver and other organs. He passed away in the same hospital in the early morning of January 5.

Vicar’s message

On the church’s website, Fr Eldhose had noted that St. George is the biggest Jacobite Syrian Orthodox Church outside India.