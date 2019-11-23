WASHINGTON: The UAE and US discussed issues of common interest, including ways to continue working together to counter extremism, challenge the broad range of threats posed by Iran, and promote more inclusive and peaceful societies in the Middle East, during a meeting between His Highness Shaikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation with senior US government officials.

Sheikh Abdullah, who concluded his visit to Washington DC on Friday, met with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. They discussed UAE-US cooperation to create mutual prosperity and ensure security in the Middle East and around the world.

“The UAE and the US are close friends and strong allies,” said Shaikh Abdullah. “Our enduring bilateral partnership with the US is based on shared values and a common outlook for a more inclusive and peaceful future in the region.”

Shaikh Abdullah highlighted the $14.54 billion trade surplus with the UAE in 2018 – - the US’ fourth largest trade surplus globally -– and the hundreds of billions of dollars of UAE investments in the US that support American jobs.

Noting that coexistence and tolerance for everyone, irrespective of their nationality, religion or belief, is one of the shared core values between the UAE and US, Shaikh Abdullah highlighted the Abrahamic Family House that will be built on Saadiyat Island in Abu Dhabi. The Abrahamic Family House will be an interfaith centre that features a mosque, church and synagogue.

The officials also discussed Expo 2020 Dubai, which will begin next October, and shared enthusiasm for a successful event that will showcase technological and scientific innovations to an expected 25 million visitors from around the world.