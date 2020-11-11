Dubai: UAE authorities have announced the guidelines in place for pilgrims planning to do the Umrah. Given the pandemic restrictions and precautions in place, all residents and citizens travelling to Saudi Arabia would have to adhere to these guidelines for safe travel and pilgrimage.
Age group and PCR test
UAE residents and citizens can only travel for Umrah if they fall in the prescribed age group specified by Saudi authorities, 18 to 50. All travellers must also have a negative PCR test result taken not more than 72 hours prior departure from UAE.
Apps
All pilgrims must also have an online reservation to perform Umrah, which can be done through the 'Eatmarna' app released by the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah in Saudi Arabia. Apart from this, all passengers should download the 'Tawakkalna' app before arriving in Saudi Arabia.
Quarantine, transport
All travellers are required to undergo quarantine for three days upon arrival, and passengers need confirmed bookings at a hotel for this period. Pilgrims from UAE and elsewhere must also have confirmed arrangements for transport to the hotel. A comprehensive health insurance is also mandated.
UAE residents also require the Umrah visa issued by the Saudi embassy in the UAE.