Fujairah: Two Indian expats were killed in a car accident on Thursday evening.

The deceased, MNP Jaleel, 44, and Nangarath Zubair, 45, hailed from the South Indian state of Kerala and were best friends and business partners for around 25 years, according to their friends.

They began their expat life in Oman and had been living in Fujairah for 16 years, said their friend, Sabith V.

The duo run stores selling cosmetics, ladies’ accessories along with some other partners. They own two shops in Fujairah and three shops in Oman.

They were on the way to Dubai when the accident took place, said their friend and another partner Sharafudheen K.

“They went to Dubai to buy items for the shops. They were in Jaleel’s car,” he said.

The accident happened on Fujairah-Dubai Road around 4:30 pm, the friends said.

Fujairah Police is investigating the case.

According to initial reports, a tyre burst, and their car hit a post. It was then hit by another vehicle.

“They were friends who were always together. Now, in death also they were together,” said Sabith.

Sharafudheen said the duo used to be active in social work and were very helpful to the needy.

Friends and social workers are working on completing the legal formalities for repatriating their mortal remains.