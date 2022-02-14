Abu Dhabi: His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan witnessed the exchange of 13 cooperation agreements, memorandums of understandings and protocols between several Emirati entities and their Turkish counterparts.

Erdogan arrived in Abu Dhabi on Monday on a two-day official visit to the UAE. The Turkish President was received by Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan discussed bilateral relations and promising prospects for cooperation and joint action in various fields that serve their mutual interests.

Erdogan and his accompanying delegation's was also received by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs.

13 agreements signed

The pacts signed aim to enhance cooperation and broaden partnerships in areas covering investment, health, agriculture, transportation, advanced industries and technologies, climate, culture and youth among others.

1: The agreements include an MoU on health and medical science exchanged by Abdul Rahman Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention, and Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu.

2: Another MoU on advanced industries and technologies exchanged by Dr. Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, and Mustafa Varank, Turkish Minister of Industry and Technology.

3: The third MoU on climate exchanged by Dr. Sultan Al Jaber, UAE’s Special Envoy for Climate Change, and Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu.

4: An MoU on cultural cooperation exchanged by Noura Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Youth, and Mehmet Nuri Ersoy, Turkish Minister of Culture and Tourism.

5: A joint statement on the intention to begin a comprehensive economic partnership agreement exchanged by Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy, and Mehmet Mus, Turkish Minister of Commerce.

6: An MoU on agricultural cooperation exchanged by Mariam Al Muhairi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, and Bekir Pakdemirli Turkish Minister of Agriculture and Forestry.

7: An MoU on land and sea transport exchanged by Dr. Thani Al Zayoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade, and Adil Karaismailoglu, Turkish Minister of Transport and Infrastructure.

8: An MoU on youth exchanged by Shamma Bint Suhail bin Faris Al Mazroui, Minister of State for Youth Affairs, and His Excellency Mohamed Nuri Arsawi, Minister of Culture and Tourism.

9: An MoU on crisis and disaster management exchanged by Ali Saeed Al Neyadi, Chairman of the National Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Authority, and Süleyman Soylu, Turkish Minister of Interior.

10: An MoU on meteorology exchanged by Fares Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the National Meteorological Centre, and Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu.

11: A protocol of cooperation in media exchanged by Saeed Al Eter, Chairman of the the UAE Government Media Office, and Farhan Altan, Head of Communications - the President’s Office.

12: A letter of intent on cooperation in defence industries exchanged by Tareq Abdul Raheem Al Hosani, CEO of Tawazun Economic Council, and Ismail Demir, President of Turkish Defense Industries.

13: A protocol of cooperation between the UAE’s National Archives and Library, and the Directorate of Turkish State Archives, exchanged by Abdullah Majid Al Ali, acting Director General of the National Archives and Library, and Dr. Ugur Unal, Director of States Archives of the Presidency of the Republic of Turkey.

The leaders discussed regional, global developments

During a meeting at Qasr Al Watan, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed welcomed President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's visit to his second home country and expressed his hope that the important visit will give a strong impetus to strengthening cooperation and building a new and prosperous phase of joint action and partnerships that serve the interests of the two countries, their peoples and the peoples of the region.

The leaders also exchanged views on a number of issues and the latest regional and international developments that concern the two nations.

Sheikh Mohamed conveyed the greetings President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan to the Turkish President, as well as his best wishes of good health and happiness to President Erdogan and continued stability, progress and prosperity to Turkey and its people.

The two leaders reviewed cooperation opportunities available in the two countries, especially in the areas of investment, economic and development as well as agriculture, food security, health, technology, innovation, space projects, artificial intelligence and renewable energy, which is a high priority within the UAE development agenda and other sectors on which sustainable development and progress are based in the two countries.

They also exchanged views on a number of issues and latest developments in the Middle East, stressing both countries’ compatible views on the importance of supporting peaceful efforts and solutions aimed at promoting security, peace and stability in the region, as they are the key pillars of cooperation, development and progress towards the future.

Sheikh Mohamed expressed his thanks and appreciation for Turkey's condemnation of the Houthi terrorist attacks on civilian sites in the UAE and its solidarity with the UAE in the face of these criminal attacks, wishing Turkey continued security, stability and prosperity.

He also referred to the significantly important agreements and memorandums of understanding signed by the two countries during his recent visit to Turkey which Laid the foundations for a new and great start to the economic and trade partnership between the two countries. Sheikh Mohammed highlighted the UAE's keenness to strengthen the partnership with Turkey and move it forward in the coming period and double the volume of the UAE-Turkish trade.

Sheikh Mohamed underlined the importance of enhancing development partnerships for the benefit of the people of the region. “Strengthening development partnerships requires building ties of cooperation, especially in view of the many commons between the Arab and Turkish sides and the available opportunities for growth, cooperation and prosperity that serve everyone’s interests,” he said.

The UAE welcomes every step on the path of cooperation, understanding and peace in the region based on its approach of promoting cooperation and coexistence that is in the best interests of development, prosperity and stability, Sheikh Mohamed emphasised.

The UAE is keen to cooperate with Turkey to overcome common challenges facing the region, through dialogue, understanding, consultation and diplomatic solutions, he said.