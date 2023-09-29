27 workshops

Participants can dive into the heart of knowledge with 27 workshops, each a crucible of creativity and information. Step into the future with six cutting-edge media labs, where innovation knows no bounds.

But that's not all; the Global Media Congress is poised to be a veritable carnival of ideas, with an array of programmes and exhibitions. These immersive experiences will cast a spotlight on the most pressing and pertinent issues shaping the destiny of the media industry.

As the countdown to November begins, the event promises to be convergence of visionaries, thought leaders, and media luminaries. The latest edition of the Global Media Congress is more than an event; it's a journey into the future of media, where boundaries fade, possibilities multiply, and the pulse of innovation quickens.

Shaping the future

Held under the patronage of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, the three-day GMC is organised by ADNEC Group in strategic partnership with Emirates News Agency (WAM) at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC).

Under the slogan ‘Shaping the Future of the Media Industry’, the Congress will tackle the main themes that will be deliberated upon this year will include innovation, media education, sports journalism, and environmental journalism and the role of the youth.

Contemporary topics

Sessions dedicated to contemporary hot topics such as AI in media, AR and VR in coverage of global sports events, the prospects of metaverse, developmental journalism and the imperative of close cooperation between media industry, media schools and technology giants will serve as vibrant platforms for industry leaders to offer insights and futuristic projections.

The exhibition accompanying the Congress will not only showcase the latest technologies from leading brands as well as startups relevant for the media, but also provide an opportunity for commercial deals between technology companies and media outlets.

Speaking on what to expect at the second edition of the Congress, Mohammed Jalal Al Rayssi, Director-General of Emirates News Agency (WAM) and Chairman of the Higher Organising Committee for the Global Media Congress (GMC), affirmed that the event will bring together a host of media figures from all parts of the world.

“The in-depth discussions at the Congress will throw up fresh ideas on the future course of the media industry. In a world far more integrated than ever before, it will also be an occasion for participating media outlets to forge partnerships with their peers from across the world,” he added.

Richer content

Al Rayssi stressed that that the host of components that make up the Congress, such as the discussions, exhibitions, startup platforms, live stages and media labs, will elevate the event to the level of a one of its kind media gathering that goes far beyond exchange of ideas.

Echoing similar views, Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri, Managing Director and CEO of ADNEC Group, said, “We look forward to an exceptionally fruitful new edition of the Global Media Congress, which will be richer in content and more dynamic and global in terms of attendance and participation.

ADNEC Group has spared no effort in making the event a worthy addition to Abu Dhabi’s impressive calendar of international events. We also hope the event will result in the emergence of new and lucrative alliances among the big players in media in diverse regions of the world.”