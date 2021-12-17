Many hotels and retail stores offer special deals in Dubai as the UAE announces to celebrate the Qatar National Day on December 18. Image Credit: DFRE

Dubai: Reflecting the deep-rooted fraternal relations under the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) umbrella, the UAE will celebrate the National Day of Qatar on Saturday, December 18.

The celebrations, which will be under the theme “UAE-Qatar: Many Happy Returns”, will witness several events, including illuminating the country’s iconic buildings with the colours of the Qatari flag, as well as a special entry stamp and a special reception to Qatari nationals arriving in the UAE’s airports. Special celebrations will also be held at Expo 2020 Dubai and the Global Village, along with greetings from the UAE Government and people published in Qatari newspapers, Wam reported.

Non-oil trade between the UAE and Qatar accounted for Dh4.7 billion during the first eight months of 2021.

Qatar Pavilion at Expo 2020

Qatar’s exceptional participation at Expo 2020 Dubai manifests the depth of brotherly ties between the two countries. The Qatari Pavilion at the international exposition highlights the very diverse economy, from arts to medicine to tourism and offers excellent investment opportunities. The Qatari Pavilion in the Opportunity District stretches to over 920 square metres, including a 620-square metre of built-up area.

Festivities in Dubai

Meanwhile, Dubai has announced an exciting line-up of family-friendly festivities, super-sales, and mega promotions to celebrate Qatar’s National Day. Also known as Founder’s Day, this day marks the country’s unification in 1878.

The festivities, organised by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), are a hallmark of the strong brotherly ties that exist between the two nations of UAE and Qatar.

All participating hotels, stores, and landmarks taking part in the Qatar National Day celebrations will follow important health and safety guidelines, including social distancing and the wearing of masks at all times.

Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), said: “As the world opens up again and returns to normality, we look forward to welcoming travellers from Qatar to Dubai to celebrate their national day. This day marks an important event in Qatar’s history and we want to highlight our continued support to our Qatari brothers and sisters and welcome them with open arms. The festivities organised throughout Dubai recognise how far the country has come and become a distinct torchbearer for other nations to follow suit. We wish everyone a very happy and joyous national day.”

Some of the major activities

On December 18, the Dubai Frame will be lit up in purple-red (maroon) and white — the colours of the Qatari flag to mark the country’s National Day and highlight the close ties between the two nations.

On the same day, the Bluewaters Island at Ain Dubai would welcome visitors from Qatar along with Dubai residents and visitors to a spectacular LED Light Activation to mark the important occasion in style.