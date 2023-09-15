Dubai: The Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA) has affirmed that denied the recent media reports concerning the safety of specific mobile phone models, stressing that it upholds the most stringent global security and safety benchmarks in the approval process for mobile phones within the UAE.
In a statement issued on Friday, the TDRA said: “Amidst recent media coverage concerning the safety of specific mobile phone models, TDRA underscores its unwavering commitment to upholding the most stringent global security and safety benchmarks in the approval process for mobile phones within the UAE."
TDRA unequivocally affirmed that all mobile phones available in the UAE have undergone a rigorous approval process, meticulously assessing their adherence to technical standards, and are deemed compliant.