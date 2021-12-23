Abu Dhabi: The UAE will suspend the entry of passengers from Kenya, Ethiopia, Tanzania and Nigeria and has tightened travel restrictions on flights to Uganda and Ghana, starting from December 25.
The National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) and the General Civil Aviation Authority said the new measures would come into force from 7:30pm on Saturday.
The updated rules for cover all national and international flights and include transit passengers who stayed for 14 days in Kenya, Ethiopia, Tanzania and Nigeria before coming to the country.
Flights from the UAE to these countries will continue as scheduled.
UAE citizens and their first-degree relatives, diplomatic missions between these countries, official delegations and Golden residence holders, are exempt from the new travel rules, NCEMA said.
Those exempt from the passenger ban must present a negative PCR test from within 48 hours of their departure time, take a rapid PCR test at the airport six hours before their departure, and another PCR test upon arrival in the UAE.
They must quarantine for 10 days, and take a PCR test on the ninth day of arrival.