Dubai: UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation on Sunday summoned the Chargé d'Affairs at the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Abu Dhabi to the Ministry’s general office.
Ambassador Khalifa Shaheen Khalifa Al Marar, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation for Political Affairs, delivered a strongly worded protest note to the Iranian Charge d'affairs for the threats in the speech of Iranian President Hassan Rouhani regarding the sovereign decisions of the UAE, which are repeated threats from the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Revolutionary Guards and other Iranian officials.
The UAE affirmed its absolute rejection of the language used by the Iranian authorities following the peace treaty between the UAE and the State of Israel, considering that interference in internal affairs and an assault on sovereignty, as it contradicts the principles of international law that governs relations between states.
The UAE rejects any interference in its affairs and decisions it makes, also rejects Iranian statements that are not in the interest of stability in the region, affirming that relations between states, agreements and treaties are a sovereign matter.