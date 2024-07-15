Dubai: MBZ-SAT, the most advanced earth observation satellite in the region and the second satellite being fully developed by an Emirati team, is scheduled for launch no earlier than October on a SpaceX rocket.

This was conveyed on Monday during a briefing to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, who met the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) team at the Union House in Dubai.

The briefing included details on the ongoing phase of the satellite, which involves environmental testing crucial for ensuring the satellite’s resilience and functionality in space.

The team confirmed that once the environmental testing is successfully completed, the final launch preparations will commence.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group.

During the meeting, Sheikh Mohammed said that under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the UAE has established itself as a major global player in the field of space science and technology. This achievement has been driven by an ambitious vision aimed at strengthening the UAE’s standing among the leading countries in space exploration and the growing capabilities of Emirati talent, he said.

The senior officials Sheikh Mohammed met included Hamad Obaid Al Mansoori, Chairman of the Board of Directors MBRSC; Amer Al Sayegh Al Ghaferi, Assistant Director General of the Aerospace Engineering Sector at MBRSC; astronaut Nora Al Matrooshi, the first Emirati female astronaut, and astronaut Mohammad Al Mulla.

Sheikh Mohammed praised the efforts of the MBRSC team and their significant contributions to enhancing the UAE’s growing position in space technology. He highlighted the need to intensify efforts to achieve more milestones in space technology and other fields that are shaping the future. These advancements are crucial for developing solutions that improve the quality of human life and help overcome various challenges, he said.

Astronaut Programme

During the meeting, Sheikh Mohammed was also briefed on the latest developments in the UAE Astronaut Programme and its role in inspiring a new generation of space explorers. Astronauts Nora and Al Mulla, who completed a two-year training programme at NASA, shared with Sheikh Mohammed details about their preparations for future space missions. Sheikh Mohammed urged them to persevere in seeking the highest levels of excellence in this vital field.

Also attending the meeting were Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs; Lieutenant General Dhahi Khalfan Tamim, Deputy Chief of Police and Public Security in Dubai, and other senior officials.

Hamad Obaid Al Mansoori, Chairman of the Board of Directors of MBRSC, expressed his deep gratitude to the leadership for their continuous support, which has enabled the Centre and its team to reach new heights of excellence in space technology and science.