UAE Schools and University Sports Federation and Ferrero Group sign MoU

Ferrero’s Joy of Moving to support planning and execution of School Games Championship
Children’s health and fitness was in the spotlight last Friday as the UAE School and University Sports Federation and Ferrero Group signed a Memorandum of Understanding, sponsored by the Ministry of Sports, at the ministry’s headquarters in Dubai.
The new partnership that involves Ferrero Group’s The Joy of Moving initiative aligns with the objectives of the National Sports Strategy of 2031 to discover talented youngsters and help them further develop their skills and become future champions under the UAE flag both regionally and internationally.
His Excellency Sheikh Suhail Bin Butti Al Maktoum, Assistant Undersecretary for the Sports Development and Competitive Sector at the Ministry of Sports and President of the UAE School and University Sports Federation; Fabio Grilli, Regional Manager GCC, Ferrero; and Massimo Stella, General Manager UAE, Ferrero, signed the MoU.
The Joy of Moving initiative is an internationally recognised Corporate Social Responsibility programme that encourages children to get moving and learn life skills through play. Widely active across the Emirates, it will now support the School Games Championship, one of the UAE's most important grassroots sporting initiatives that brings together thousands of students from public and private schools across the country each year. Designed to identify sporting talent at an early age, the School Games Championship encourages wider participation in physical activity among young people. The most recent edition attracted more than 7,000 students from over 500 schools, competing across a range of individual and team sports as part of a nationwide effort to strengthen school sport and develop future national athletes.
H.E. Sheikh Suhail explained why this partnership, which has been signed for three years, is valuable. “We have been successful in hosting the school games and it has made us more confident, and we believe this partnership will open doors to other partnerships with the private sector.”
The Joy of Moving will support the School Games Championship through planning, organisation and implementation starting in the 2026-27 academic year.
Grilli explained that through their programme they get millions of people moving across more than 30 countries in partnerships with schools, sports federations, Olympic committees and educational institutions. The science-based initiative is designed to make physical activity enjoyable and accessible to children, helping them develop motor skills, confidence and positive lifelong habits.
“This partnership reflects a strong alignment between the Federation and Ferrero, in support of the vision of the Ministry of Sports for healthier and more active communities,” he said. “By working together, we aim to create meaningful opportunities and to promote the values of sport across the region. We are expanding a platform that encourages and empowers the next generation and turning shared values into action, empowering youth and bringing the joy of movement to life.”
Beyond supporting competitive sport, the partnership is expected to contribute to wider community well-being by encouraging families to embrace more active lifestyles. Under the agreement, both organisations will also explore awareness campaigns, workshops and community engagement initiatives that promote health, physical activity and participation in sport among children and young people.
The UAE’s vision and values in its sporting agenda were the perfect match for Ferrero Group’s strategy, said Stella, adding that it’s vital to encourage the younger generations to get moving. “It is about promoting a healthy lifestyle and our focus is youth,” he explained. “We are proud to support the UAE’s strategic vision for sport as a catalyst for community well-being, youth development, and national progress.”
Stella also added that the UAE’s forwarding-looking vision and ambition contribute to the long term commitment.
The partnership comes at a time when increasing levels of physical activity among children and young people is a growing priority for governments, educators and health professionals around the world. Regular participation in sport has been shown to support not only physical health but also mental well-being, social development and academic performance. Initiatives that encourage children to develop positive habits from an early age are increasingly recognised as an important investment in the future health of communities. The UAE is prioritising health and fitness among the youth as it continues to strengthen its sporting ecosystem and initiatives focusing on youth development, which remains a central pillar of the country's long-term vision.
This content comes from Reach by Gulf News, which is the branded content team of GN Media.