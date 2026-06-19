UAE Schools and University Sports Federation and Ferrero Group sign MoU

Grilli explained that through their programme they get millions of people moving across more than 30 countries in partnerships with schools, sports federations, Olympic committees and educational institutions. The science-based initiative is designed to make physical activity enjoyable and accessible to children, helping them develop motor skills, confidence and positive lifelong habits.

“This partnership reflects a strong alignment between the Federation and Ferrero, in support of the vision of the Ministry of Sports for healthier and more active communities,” he said. “By working together, we aim to create meaningful opportunities and to promote the values of sport across the region. We are expanding a platform that encourages and empowers the next generation and turning shared values into action, empowering youth and bringing the joy of movement to life.”

Beyond supporting competitive sport, the partnership is expected to contribute to wider community well-being by encouraging families to embrace more active lifestyles. Under the agreement, both organisations will also explore awareness campaigns, workshops and community engagement initiatives that promote health, physical activity and participation in sport among children and young people.

The UAE’s vision and values in its sporting agenda were the perfect match for Ferrero Group’s strategy, said Stella, adding that it’s vital to encourage the younger generations to get moving. “It is about promoting a healthy lifestyle and our focus is youth,” he explained. “We are proud to support the UAE’s strategic vision for sport as a catalyst for community well-being, youth development, and national progress.”

Stella also added that the UAE’s forwarding-looking vision and ambition contribute to the long term commitment.

The partnership comes at a time when increasing levels of physical activity among children and young people is a growing priority for governments, educators and health professionals around the world. Regular participation in sport has been shown to support not only physical health but also mental well-being, social development and academic performance. Initiatives that encourage children to develop positive habits from an early age are increasingly recognised as an important investment in the future health of communities. The UAE is prioritising health and fitness among the youth as it continues to strengthen its sporting ecosystem and initiatives focusing on youth development, which remains a central pillar of the country's long-term vision.