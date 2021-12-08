Image Credit: WAM

Abu Dhabi: The UAE and Saudi Arabia stressed their keenness to enhance their strategic cooperation and economic, commercial and development integration, to shape a better future that will ensure security, prosperity and comprehensive development and achieve the aspirations of their peoples, under the framework of the deep-rooted relations between the two countries.

In a joint statement issued on Wednesday, the two countries affirmed the ongoing coordination of their stances on regional and international issues of mutual concern, to serve their interests and maintain the security and stability of the region and the entire world.

The statement is as follows:

Under the distinguished ties and deep-rooted historic relations between the leaderships and peoples of the UAE and Saudi Arabia, and in light of the efforts aimed at boosting and developing the strategic cooperation and economic, commercial and development integration between the two countries aimed at shaping a better future and ensuring security, prosperity and comprehensive development, and upon the directives of King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, Prince Mohammed bin Salman visited the UAE on to December 7 and 8, 2021.

During the visit, a meeting was held between Prince Mohammed bin Salman and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, during which Prince Mohammed bin Salman congratulated the UAE leadership, government and people on the occasion of the country’s Golden Jubilee.

He lauded the distinguished achievements of the country in a variety of fields and wished the UAE further progress, wellbeing, prosperity, security and stability under the rule of its wise leadership. During the visit, the fraternal ties between the two countries were addressed, as well as the progress on the strategic cooperation and the integration fronts and ways of boosting bilateral ties between the two countries.

The two sides lauded the distinguished level of cooperation between the two countries in political, security, military, economic and development areas, and the cooperation and integration under the framework of the Saudi-Emirati Coordination Council which was established upon the kind directives of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and the UAE President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan , stressing their determination to develop and strengthen the role of the council in all areas.

The two sides also highlighted the abundant economic potential and distinguished opportunities that could be generated through the strengthening of the strategic partnership between the two countries and increasing joint investments, stressing the importance of highlighting promising sectors to investors in both countries.

On the energy front, both sides lauded their close cooperation and the successful efforts of OPEC Plus to restore stability to the global oil market. They also affirmed the importance of continuing this cooperation, as well as the commitment of the member states of OPEC Plus to the agreement, stressing the importance of continuing their joint cooperation in the field of oil, gas and petrochemicals, as well as in the peaceful use of nuclear energy, oil products trade, capitalising on the electricity connectivity and the electricity trade exchange, artificial intelligence, digital transformation, cybersecurity and advanced technologies.

Regarding climate change, the two sides are keen to strengthen their ongoing cooperation in implementing the circular economy approach launched by Saudi Arabia during its presidency of the G-20, and was approved by the group as a comprehensive framework aimed at addressing the challenges resulting from emissions that cause global warming. Moreover, the Emirati side highlighted the many local, regional and international achievements of the Green Middle East Initiative launched by Prince Mohammed bin Salman to address climate change.

The Saudi side lauded the UAE’s pioneering role in addressing climate change, most notably its hosting of COP28 in 2023.

The two sides also stressed they will continue enhancing their cooperation in various areas, including health, tourism, food security and social development.

Prince Mohammed bin Salman congratulated the UAE for the successful organisation of Expo 2020 Dubai while His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed highlighted the UAE’s support for Saudi Arabia’s bid to host Expo 2030.

The two sides emphasised the AlUla GCC Summit Declaration issued on 5th January, 2021, which stipulated the full and accurate implementation of the vision of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, which was approved by the 36th Gulf Cooperation Council for Arab States (GCC) Leaders' Summit in December 2015 according to a specific timetable and careful follow-up.

This includes the completion of economic unity, the joint defence and security systems pillars, as well as coordinating positions in a way that enhances the solidarity and stability of the GCC countries and promotes their regional role through unifying political positions, developing political partnerships with the international community, regional and international organisations, strength and cohesion of the GCC states and unity among its member states.

The parties reviewed the latest regional and global developments of mutual interest and emphasised coordination of their positions in a manner that serves their interests and supports and enhances security and stability in the region and the world.

In this regard, the two sides drew attention to their full support for all the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people, foremost of which is their right to establish an independent and sovereign Palestinian state on the borders of 4th June, 1967, with East Jerusalem as its capital, in accordance with the Arab Peace Initiative, the relevant United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions, and the Madrid Conference references, and other agreed international references, to achieve the aspirations of the fraternal Palestinian people.

As for the Yemen, they emphasised the compatibility of their views regarding the continuation of their efforts to reach an overall political solution to the Yemeni crisis in accordance with the terms of reference represented by the Gulf initiative and its executive mechanism, the outcomes of the Comprehensive National Dialogue Conference, the UNSC Resolution 2216, and Saudi Arabia's initiative to end the Yemeni crisis and reach a comprehensive political resolution in a manner that preserves Yemen's unity and integrity, respects its sovereignty and independence and rejects any interference in its internal affairs.

They also stressed the need to complete the implementation of the Riyadh Agreement.

The two sides also condemned the Houthi militia's continued targeting of airports, civilian and vital facilities in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Regarding the Lebanon, the two sides emphasised the importance of implementing comprehensive political and economic reforms to guarantees that Lebanon overcomes its crises and confines weapons in the hands of legitimate state institutions.

They also stressed that Lebanon will not be a starting point for any terrorist acts and an incubator for organisations and groups that target the security and stability of the region such as the terrorist Hezbollah, and a source of the drug scourge that threatens the safety of societies, the region and the world.

Moreover, the sides welcomed the success of the electoral process in Iraq, and expressed their wishes for the formation of an Iraqi government that will continue to work towards enhancing Iraq's security, stability and development, and putting an end to terrorist activities and foreign interference in its internal affairs.

The sides also welcomed the agreements reached by the parties to the transitional phase in Sudan, and affirmed their continued support for any steps that would help achieve security and stability in Sudan, expressing their wishes of stability and prosperity for Sudan and its people.

They underscored the importance of dealing seriously and effectively with Iran's nuclear and missile dossier with all its components and repercussions to ensure achieving regional and international security and stability, respecting the principles of good neighborliness, the UN resolutions and international legitimacy, and sparing the region from all destabilising activities and interventions. In that context, they demanded that the concerned parties take into consideration the interests, security and stability of other countries in the region.

The sides also affirmed that a political solution is the only way out of the Syrian crisis, and in that context, they announced their support for the efforts of the UN and its Special Envoy to implement the relevant international resolutions, foremost of which is UN Security Council Resolution No. 2254, and to stop regional interventions and projects that threaten Syria's unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity. They also highlighted their support of the Syrian people and the need to support the international humanitarian efforts in Syria.

With regard to Afghanistan; the sides stressed the importance of supporting security and stability in Afghanistan and disallowing the existence of safe havens for terrorists and extremists in it. Furthermore, they condemned any acts aimed at recruiting Afghan refugees in various conflict areas, and expressed the importance of supporting relief efforts and humanitarian work in Afghanistan. In this regard, the UAE valued Saudi Arabia's invitation to an extraordinary ministerial meeting of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation countries, to be held in Pakistan on 19th December, 2021, to discuss the situation in Afghanistan. Saudi Arabia commended the UAE's efforts in the evacuation operations in Afghanistan.

As for Libya, the sides welcomed the Libyan and UN efforts to support the implementation of the agreed-upon political plan, and called for empowering the Libyan people to achieve their aspirations of unity, peace and stability. They also underlined the need to withdraw foreign mercenaries, fighters and forces from Libya.

At the end of the visit, Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz expressed his thanks and appreciation to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed for the hospitality he showed to him and his accompanying delegation.