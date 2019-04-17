Dubai: Emirates Red Crescent (ERC) has sent a relief plane to Tehran carrying 95 tonnes of humanitarian aid to support those affected by the floods in Iran.

The aid was delivered following the directives of President His Highness Shaikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan as part of the joint efforts between the UAE and Saudi Arabia to ease the suffering of Iranian citizens affected by the floods.

The assistance is being provided to the flood-affected with the support of His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

It is being done with the close monitoring of Shaikh Hamdan Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region and chairman of the ERC,

The aircraft, which was accompanied by an ERC delegation, delivered the relief aid, which included food supplies, tents and shelter materials.

The ERC intensified its communication with Iran to identify the effects of the flood on local people and learn about their current needs, with a focus on food and shelter.

The ERC stated that Shaikh Khalifa’s directives highlights the UAE’s fraternity and solidarity with the Iranian people while stressing that its relief operations in Iran are due to the keenness of the UAE and its leadership to support those affected by humanitarian crises and natural disasters, without consideration for any non-humanitarian concerns. It also noted that the initiative is being monitored by the ERC’s leadership, due to its desire to alleviate the impact of the disaster.