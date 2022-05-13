Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan presided over the UAE during a period of unprecedented economic and political turbulence, and his steady leadership allowed the UAE to focus on what was important and also play a significant role in the region. His consistent focus on the UAE’s young people and their education was part of his overall strategy of steady organic growth leading to greater and wider prosperity.

The global economic boom of the 2000s dominated the early years of Sheikh Khalifa’s presidency and transformed regional economies, but this ended with the traumatic bust of 2008 and the subsequent slow recovery back to economic normality. Sheikh Khalifa’s commitment to the federation and finely judged reaction to the crisis was vital in dismissing the vastly overheated international reaction to the UAE’s problems.

The political scene in the Arab region changed dramatically in January 2011 with the Arab Spring, which led to unprecedented chaos and turbulence across the Arab world in subsequent years as Islamists and nationalists fought for power. As the UAE’s president, Sheikh Khalifa played an essential role in developing a coherent way forward in the region to combat the chaos of revolution and counter revolution.

As the changes of government revealed a political vacuum across the region, Islamists and others rushed to grab power where they could, leading to growing chaos as nation states crumbled and radical groups took power in several countries. The UAE under Sheikh Khalifa’s presidency was instrumental in drawing a line in the sand and working with emerging nationalist and capable forces to contain the growing chaos. The UAE was an active supporter to a return to more stable nationalist governments.

Landmark elections...A woman votes in Ras Al Khaimah during the December 2006 Federal National Council elections. In 2006, two years after Sheikh Khalifa took office, the FNC had its first elections when half the members were voted into office by a small electoral college. Image Credit: Gulf News Archives

The UAE did not face any domestic dissent, even though the threat of extremist action was widespread in the region. However, in the final years of Sheikh Khalifa’s presidency, the UAE faced a direct assault from Islamist groups seeking to destabilise the state. Investigations followed by a series of security trials showed how the UAE Government was ready to defend its vision of a tolerant and open society in which its people can develop to their full potential.

Federation and people

While guiding the UAE through chaotic politics and economics, Sheikh Khalifa did not lose sight of his underlying long-term strategy of building a nation of active citizens, well-educated, committed and involved in the spirit of the UAE’s federation. Time and again throughout his presidency, Sheikh Khalifa made clear his faith in the young people of the emirates being able and ready to pick up the challenge of taking their country forward.

Sheikh Khalifa was committed to the natural evolution of the Federal National Council (FNC) to take on more responsibilities and become more representative of the people as a whole. He was also committed to building and maintaining a world class education system for Emiratis.

Neither of these tasks was easy.

In 2005, Sheikh Khalifa summarised his concept of an active citizen when he said, “It is high time to make the UAE people understand the true meaning of work — that it means responsibility and reflects human, civil and religious values. Our institutions also need to work hard to diversify the skills of the national human resources, to raise productivity, encourage investment in human resources development, improve voluntary work and create awareness on this noble work and its significance to individuals and society in general.”

It was in 2006, two years after Sheikh Khalifa took office, that the FNC had its first elections when half the members were voted into office by a small electoral college. In 2008, the Supreme Council passed some amendments to the UAE constitution, which gave the FNC more powers and improved government transparency.

Inclusive government

In 2011, the FNC elections involved a much wider section of the population. Sheikh Khalifa made it clear that the intention was to move to full elections including all UAE adults. On the occasion of the UAE’s 40th National Day the same year, Sheikh Khalifa made clear the leadership’s commitment to a more inclusive government. “We assert that broadening popular participation is a firm national trend and an irrevocable option which we have chosen with our full will. We will continue to take it forward gradually and steadily in response to the aspirations of our people for a homeland in which they can come forward together to serve and develop society,” he said.

Sheikh Khalifa was referring to the success of the 2011 elections when he added that the UAE has successfully completed the second phase of this gradual approach. “We adopted a method to expand popular participation in elections and to empower the FNC and increase its powers and enhance its role. This phase was crowned with the election of a new FNC, which has commenced its sessions as a more vocal organ of national will.

In an interview with Diraa Al Watan magazine, Sheikh Khalifa said: “We hope that the FNC will perform its role in complete cooperation with the executive authority as a responsible platform for national issues and with a positive impact in decision-making.”

UAE traditions

Throughout his life, Sheikh Khalifa paid great attention to Emirati tradition. In 1992, he said at a military graduation ceremony that “the wonderful cohesion between the leadership and the people of the UAE though not new should not pass unnoticed.

“It deserves contemplation and study to benefit from it, especially as we set out towards a new future that will require great responsibilities from all of us”.

Sheikh Khalifa maintained this stance as president, which was hailed by His Highness Sheikh Mohammad bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, who said in November 2013 that “the principle of Shura as the basis of good governance has been part of the UAE since its very early history. Working with that, the Ruler’s majlis was the first brick in the system of democratic practice initiated by Emiratis for a very long time”.