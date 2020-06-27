Ridouan Taghi

Billed as “the Netherland’s most dangerous man”, the Moroccan-born Dutch drug trafficker was wanted in connection with a string of murders including the assassination of a prosecution lawyer in the Netherlands. Investigators claimed he ordered killings as if they were cups of coffee. Police teams from European countries were chasing Taghi for 10 years. However, it took Dubai Police just five days to arrest the 41-year-old fugitive who had sneaked into the UAE using a fake identity. In fact, the mob boss was taken by surprise when a special unit of Dubai Police raided his luxury villa in December 2019. So much so that he expressed a grudging admiration for Dubai Police as he was being taken into custody. “Dubai Police must be the best in the world,” he told Brigadier Jamal Al Jallaf, Director of the Criminal Investigation Department.