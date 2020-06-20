Dubai: An international drug lord linked to several violent crimes in Belgium been arrested in Dubai, according to European media.
Nordin EH, 32, is said to be the mastermind of an international cocaine trafficking ring.
An official comment from Dubai Police was not readily available but public prosecutors in Belgium’s second biggest city Antwerp confirmed the news in a statement on Thursday.
Nordin is believed to have ordered a string of grenade attacks against his rivals in Belgium while he was in Dubai, according to Brussels Times. In recent years several grenade attacks have been carried out in Antwerp during clashes with rival drugs gangs although it remains unclear if Nordin could be linked to all of these attacks.
The Antwerp court is set to issue a request for his extradition to Belgium.
Read more
- Watch how international crime boss Amir Mekky was arrested in Dubai
- Six arrested for trying to illegally sell 3.5 tonnes of goods in Dubai
- Reckless driver caught on video in Dubai
- 14 Africans arrested for attacking two men with weapons in Dubai
- Coronavirus: Gang arrested for peddling 59kg of drugs in Dubai
Nordin’s arrest comes close on the heels of the arrest of convicted Czech fugitive Miloš Skorepa. The 51-year-old was sentenced to eight and a half years by Czech courts for stealing millions of dollars from a subsidiary of the government owned Czech Consolidation Agency. However he fled the country in 2007 and disappeared.
Skorepa was on the run for the past 13 years before being caught in Dubai and extradited to Czech Republic.
His arrest was announced on the website of Prague police last month.
Other recent high profile arrests in Dubai include that of Dutchman Ridouan Taghi and Dane Amir Mekky, both of whom were wanted for alleged murders and drug trafficking involvement throughout Europe.