RAS AL KHAIMAH: A self-testing traffic vehicle will evaluate the results of examinations taken by those applying for a driving licence in Ras Al Khaimah.
The vehicle was launched by Colonel Saqr bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Director of the Vehicle and Driver Licensing Department at Ras Al Khaimah Police.
Colonel Al Qasimi said the advanced self-testing vehicle aims to save time and effort for the examiner, in addition to providing accurate and decisive results regarding the performance level of the motorist during the practical driving test.
The vehicle conducts assessments promptly, evaluating whether the candidate has passed or failed the test based on the approved traffic examination standards.
It provides immediate feedback on the reasons for success or failure in the examination certificate, which helps reduce error rates while saving time and effort. This also enhances customer satisfaction and builds trust due to the transparency and accuracy of the results.
Colonel Al Qasimi said that the General Command of Ras Al Khaimah Police continuously strives to upgrade its services in alignment with the Ministry of Interior’s strategy. This is achieved by simplifying procedures, reducing errors, improving operational efficiency in driver examination processes, and using the feedback to address customer grievances and complaints.