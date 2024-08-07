Colonel Al Qasimi said the advanced self-testing vehicle aims to save time and effort for the examiner, in addition to providing accurate and decisive results regarding the performance level of the motorist during the practical driving test.

The vehicle conducts assessments promptly, evaluating whether the candidate has passed or failed the test based on the approved traffic examination standards.

It provides immediate feedback on the reasons for success or failure in the examination certificate, which helps reduce error rates while saving time and effort. This also enhances customer satisfaction and builds trust due to the transparency and accuracy of the results.