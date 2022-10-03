Dubai: The Indian Consulate in Dubai on Monday announced a new online appointment booking system for applicants seeking attestation services from the mission.
The consulate is providing document attestation services to Indian and foreign nationals living in Dubai and Northern Emirates through its outsourced service provider SG IVS Global Commercial Information Services, the offices of which are located at Rooms 102, 103 and 104 in Business Atrium, Oud Metha.
“To streamline the process of attestation services, a new online appointment booking system is being introduced,” the mission announced.
“The applicants can now book the appointment online to submit their application at the SG IVS Global Commercial Information Services for attestation services. From October 10 (Monday), the applicants with the appointment confirmation emails matching their ID proof will be entertained,” it said.
The mission pointed out that no walk-in service will be allowed except in emergency cases.
Appointments can be booked through the website of IVS Global Attestation.
For any other clarification and queries, the company can be contacted on 04-3579585. The 24-hour helpline toll free number of the Consulate 800 46342 under the Pravasi Bharatiya Sahayata Kendra (PBSK) can also be contacted. The consulate also provided the email IDs for clarifications such as pbsk.dubai@mea.gov.in and attestation.dubai@mea.gov.in (for any complaints or feedback) and passport.dubai@mea.gov.in