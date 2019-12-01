Skydivers are seen fluttering the UAE flag thousands of feet in the air

UAE flag flutters in the sky, ahead of UAE National Day Image Credit: Instagram/@faz3

Dubai: Did you see a UAE flag fluttering in the Dubai skies today? The flag, which measures 144 metres square in area, just set a “new World Record for the largest flag flown in free fall”.

Ahead of UAE’s 48th National Day, Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai Crown Prince and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, upload a special video on his official Instagram account (@faz3).

Sheikh Hamdan captioned the video: “Another proud moment as our nation’s flag sets a new World Record for the largest flag flown in free fall measuring 144.28 m². Happy National Day.”

The 41 second clip showcases a large representation of the UAE flag being released by five skydivers, thousands of feet in the air. Two additional divers are seen moving around the flag in a spiral formation, releasing red and green smoke – the prominent colours of the UAE flag.

