MoFAIC, DHA hold online training workshop on the service for Emiratis across the world

Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and Dubai Health Authority held a virtual training workshop with the ministry’s Emirati employees at UAE missions about the telemedicine consultation service Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Dubai’s ‘Doctor for Every Citizen’ telemedicine consultation service is now available for employees of UAE missions abroad.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) and the Dubai Health Authority (DHA) conducted a virtual training workshop with the ministry’s Emirati employees in UAE embassies and consulates across various countries, to introduce the telemedicine consultation service.

The workshop is in line with the recent agreement signed by the two entities aimed at offering healthcare programmes to Emirati citizens abroad and to the ministry’s staff by providing tele-consultations as part of the authority’s Doctor for Every Citizen service.

DHA launched the 24/7 Doctor for Every Citizen initiative in 2019 to achieve Article 5 of the 50-Year Charter, in line with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

Trained in sign language

Doctors were also trained in sign language to provide this service to people of determination; this feature on the DHA app has also undergone regular updates to make it more user-friendly.

Abdulla Mohamed Al Blooki, assistant undersecretary for Support Services Affairs Sector at MoFAIC said the telemedicine initiative is an important addition to the overall care programmes provided by the ministry to its employees in UAE embassies and consulates around the world.

Al Blooki added that the service will encourage employees in UAE embassies and consulates around the world to get regular medical reviews and follow-up on their medical conditions. He added that the use of smart technology has greatly increased convenience and ensures healthcare follow-up at the same time.

Dr Manal Taryam, CEO of Primary Health Care Sector at DHA, said that the authority is proud of its partnership with the ministry.

She said the service was particularly beneficial during the peak of COVID-19 pandemic as it provided the population with virtual medical consultations, which helped minimise the need for hospitalisations and provided customers with high-quality medical consultations in the comfort of their homes.