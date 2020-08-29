Ministry of Community Development Launches “Kheta” Platform to Support People of Determination and their Families. ILLUSTRATIVE PHOTO Image Credit:

Dubai: The Ministry of Community Development has announced the beginning of the implementation of ‘Kheta’ platform in cooperation with ‘Ynmo’ in Saudi Arabia under the supervision of ‘Ibtikar’ Edu Tech Solutions starting from the new academic year.

The move comes as part of the programmes provided by the ministry to support people of determination and their families during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The ministry also announced it will begin training all the staff of the centers on using the platform from the beginning of this month in preparation for the new academic year, which will be launched differently due to the repercussions of the pandemic.

Kheta

Kheta is expected to overcome all the obstacles of the educational and rehabilitation services of the people of determination; and at the same time will support their families remotely through the development of educational and rehabilitation programmes that are easy to be implemented at home.

The platform aims to improve the quality of welfare and educational services for people of determination. It seeks to develop and build individual educational and rehabilitation plans in a timely manner using artificial intelligence algorithms and follow the level of progress and make decisions based on evidence with the least effort.

National policy

These services by the ministry to the people of determination and their families, specialists and supervisors come in line with the objectives of the national policy for empowering people of determination. The steps to reflect this cooperation between the ministry and Ynmo began earlier through the formation of a team from both sides at the beginning of this year, when joint workshops were held during different periods.

Additionally, one staff member at the people of determination centers at the ministry was trained to use the Ynmo platform to evaluate its effectiveness.

Wafa Hamad Bin Sulaiman, Director of Welfare and Rehabilitation Department for People of Determination at the Ministry of Community Development, said that the joint cooperation with Ynmo emphasises its efforts to achieve the pillars of the national policy for empowering people of determination.

Wafa Hamad Bin Sulaiman

Saeed Abdullah, Technical Advisor at the Ministry of Community Development, stressed the ministry’s keenness to promote welfare and development with proactive solutions and services that stimulate performance at all service levels.

Dr Fahad Al Nimri, CEO of Ynmo, said:"The ministry’s adoption of Ynmo platform for people of determination is the most adequate solution and application for international and professional best practices that contribute to the rationalization of support, supervision and decision-making based on evidence.”

Dr Fahad Al Nimri