Abu Dhabi: Promoting the artistic and cultural growth the UAE is witnessing, Ajman Department of Tourism Development launched the Ajman Art Tourism Exhibition, which comes as part of the Art and Cultural Office’s agenda.
The exhibition which runs till February 28, 2023, will exhibit and promote the artworks of many talented artists.
Mahmood Alhashmi, director-general of Ajman Department of Tourism Development, recently inaugurated the exhibition, which aims to support local and international artists, build an artistic exchange between Ajman and the world, and improve Ajman’s position as a cultural hub that nurtures artistic innovation.
This exhibition, which comes as an extension to the cultural and artistic events organised by the Ajman Cultural Office under the umbrella of Ajman Tourism, focuses on portraying Ajman as an important destination for arts and culture, and support artists by exhibiting their artworks around the city and building a sustainable collaboration with both the artists and the corporates stakeholders.
Focus on hospitality sector
The Ajman Cultural Office aims to continue supporting the arts initiatives it has launched last year, such as the Ajman Arts Touring exhibition in partnership with strategic stakeholders from the hospitality sector.
For this year, the Ajman Department of Tourism Development targeted hotels establishments and beach resorts, which included the Ajman Hotel, the Fairmont Ajman Hotel, the Bahi Ajman Palace Hotel, The Oberoi Beach Resort Al Zorah, and the Radisson Blu Hotel Ajman, where the exhibition will feature the masterpieces and exhibits of 20 artists from different nationalities and various art schools.
“The Ajman Art Tourism Exhibition is a unique interactive platform that can help young talents to exhibit their creative artworks and showcase their artistic potentials to everyone. Arts is a valuable asset that is fully supported by our wise leadership and their continuous efforts to improve the artistic scene in the UAE, in order to transform our nation into a cultural destination that endorses creativity and serves as a free forum for talents,” Alhashmi said.