It’s been plain sailing for the UAE’s maritime industry in recent years even as the international industry navigates choppy waters. As we cruise into 2019, the sector has expanded, port facilities have grown, new yacht marinas have been announced and the nation has positioned itself as an international centre for nautical arbitration. “The UAE’s maritime industry continues to grow and maintain its strength,” says Riju George, Show Director of Dubai International Boat Show, which takes place from February 26 to March 2. “With around $65 billion (Dh239 billion) invested in 2018 in ports across the country, the future of the UAE — and Dubai in particular — as a maritime hub both regionally and globally is looking immensely promising.” Late last year, the UAE was ranked 14th globally in the first global survey of leading maritime nations by Menon Economics and DNV-GL. Although China and the United States took the top places, the UAE’s international climate and strong port infrastructure were particularly commended and the country was placed fourth overall in terms of ports and logistics.