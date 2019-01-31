“This is a significant differentiator compared to other point based solution providers in the marketplace as not only does a customer get all the basics required to operate in one solution but [they] also get constant innovation that support the evolution of their business model with a clear focus on the right parameters for the business,” explains Suren Thadani, CEO of ShipNet. The additional area that the company has focused on is integration of their platform with a number of solution providers that offer specialist solutions for customers in this sector.