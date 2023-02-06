Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent cables of condolences to President Bashar al-Assad of Syria and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey over the victims of an earthquake in their countries.
Sheikh Mohamed expressed his sympathy and prayer for the deceased and wished a speedy recovery for the injured.
“I extend my sincere condolences to the families of all those who lost their lives in today’s devastating earthquake. The UAE stands in solidarity with the Turkish and Syrian people, and we pray that God grants a speedy recovery to those who have been injured,” he tweeted.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, also dispatched similar cables to the two presidents.