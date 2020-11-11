The world expands along the new path created by Hyundai Elevator

Hyundai Elevator introduces cutting-edge technology to guarantee safety and reliability, using green technology that takes the needs of humans and nature into consideration. Its proprietary smart technology combined with Korea’s No. 1 IT technology makes Hyundai Elevator a world-class company.

Reliable manufacturing system

Hyundai Elevator's manufacturing plants in Korea (46,484m2 ) and China (28,716m2) are equipped with state-of-the-art facilities and techniques to supply high-quality products.

Quality and safety certified by the world

Safety is the most important value at Hyundai Elevator, making its products safer and more comfortable. We thoroughly verify the quality from the development stage.

Eco-friendly energy saving

Hyundai Elevator’s power saving applications such as the regenerative inverter have been recognised worldwide, earning the brand Class A certification from a German testing and certification institution.

In March this year, Hyundai Elevator succeeded in developing the world’s fastest elevator, able to operate at speeds of up to 21m/s, using independent high-speed technology. It will continue being leaders in providing the world’s best high-speed technology after it developed the nation’s fastest elevator in 2009, and that traveled at 18m/s.

Hyundai Test Tower

The world class-elevator test tower stands 205.2m above and 15m below ground level on an area of 4,351m2, boasting ultra-high-speed technology. The column making up the main frame of the tower is modeled after Hyundai Group’s triangular logo and represents Hyundai Elevator’s flight into the future.

An ISO certified company, Hyundai Elevator adopts a quality, environment-conscious and safety management process to satisfy customers and provide optimum products and services that impress them. Hyundai’s smart Elevator H. Solution achieves optimal operation efficiency using the latest in AI technology, providing customers with a complete movement system based on its advanced smart service.

Products and services

1. Design and consultancy of efficient, ecofriendly and modern urban transport.

2. Supply, installation and maintenance of the following:

• Elevators

• Ultra-high-speed up to 21mps combined with carbon fiber belt technology and 9 Phase Motors (Fail Safe System).

• Machine room Less up to speed of 3mps

• Double Decker

• Destination Control System

• Observation or Panoramic

• Freight and Car Parking

• Bed Elevators.

• Escalators

• Moving Walk Systems.

3. Replacement, enhancing and modernization of existing equipment.

Celebrating 40 years of friendship

Speaking on the 40 years of close bilateral relations shared by Korea and the UAE, Dr Sheikh Mubarak Salem Musallam Bin Ham Al Ameri, Chairman, Bin Ham North Ocean Elevators LLC, the exclusive distributor for Hyundai Elevator Co. Ltd. in the UAE, says, “During this historic moment, we thank our partner M/s. Hyundai Elevator Co. Ltd. for their contribution in the UAE construction industry over the last 10 years, which includes segments such as airports, hotels, residences, buildings, power plants, car parking and villas.

“Availing of this opportunity, we would also like to thank our clients, customers and partners for allowing us to succeed in our endeavours since our inception in 2009, and we promise to serve the UAE construction for a better tomorrow.

“The UAE market has been always of great interest for international elevator brands and therefore Hyundai Elevator is committed to providing superb transfer service in such fields as elevators, escalators, moving walks, dumbwaiters and the auto parking system in order for safe, fast and convenient transfer experiences that meet the requirement of evolving urban architecture.”

