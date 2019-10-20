Illustrative image Image Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation has launched a new "Virtual Labor Market" to allow job seekers inside and outside the UAE to enter their CVs and create their own files and to see the job vacancies announced by companies in the UAE and apply for these jobs at careers.mohre.gov.ae.

Ayesha Mohammad Ahmad Belharfia, Assistant Undersecretary For Labour Affairs, said the virtual labor market in its new form is an innovative platform to provide employment services for job seekers and companies in accordance with the artificial intelligence system that will facilitate the process of matching between the requirements of jobs advertised, companies and job seekers files, which are created and uploaded on the website that aims to connect the parties in an interactive way.

According to the Annual Economic Report 2018, the total labour force in the UAE in 2017 was 6.4 million. The labour force participation rate was about 92.8 per cent of the total male population aged 15 years and above. The rate of participation in the female labour force was about 41.6 per cent of the total female population.

The rate of employment was about 78.3 per cent of the total population aged 15 years and above. The overall unemployment rate declined to about 1.7 per cent of the total workforce in 2017.

Job search journey

Belharfia pointed out that the virtual labor market initiative comes by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation's endeavor to provide a reliable electronic recruitment service through an official platform that ensures the confidentiality of information and data and in line with the standards of the UAE government service, especially as the website works under the supervision of the ministry.

She stressed the ease of use of the "virtual labor market" where it was designed to simplify the journey of job search that suits the capabilities and skills of the job seeker who can access the website and create a professional profile easily and see the career opportunities available and thus apply to the appropriate job that match the profile.

The Assistant Undersecretary explained that "the market" would help companies in the country to meet their functional needs, especially talents and skills, where these companies can create their own page and display their vacancies through this page as well as search the website on the competencies Job seekers are required according to their profiles.

She added that the site allows companies to know the proportion between the files of job seekers and job requirements as well as track the professional development of file owners registered in the virtual labor market according to a smart system, which will accelerate the recruitment processes with high accuracy.