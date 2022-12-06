Dubai: The Ministry of Education in the UAE has asked all private schools to adhere to the conditions and requirements issued in Article 11 of Federal Decree-Law No. 18 of 2020 which is aimed at preserving the national identity of the country.

The ministry and the concerned educational authorities, through their supervisory bodies, will verify schools’ compliance with these requirements, and impose penalties on violating schools in accordance with the provisions of Article 28 of Federal Decree-Law No. 18 of 2020 regarding private education.

In a post on the Ministry of Education social media account, the ministry listed the following requirements:

Observing public morals and the values and culture of the UAE

Respecting the symbols and sovereignty of the UAE

Hanging official pictures of the Rulers in accordance with guidelines approved by the emirate which the school is under the authority thereof.

Singing the UAE’s national anthem during the morning assembly

Raising exclusively the UAE’s flag in school in accordance with guidelines

Refraining from placing pictures or paintings of persons or symbols other than the UAE’s leaders

Maintaining general appearance (by employees) in accordance with the traditions and customs of the UAE

Obtaining the necessary approval to hold extra-curricular activities, celebrations, and students’ events