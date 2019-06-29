The meeting reviewed the council’s main successes since the beginning of the year, and discussed upcoming initiatives in cooperation with federal authorities to narrow the gender gap across various sectors. The initiatives are among the main objectives outlined three years ago under the directives of His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

The council also assessed the stages of implementation of the annual report on gender balance in the UAE, as mandated by the UAE Cabinet during the annual meetings of the UAE Government in November 2018. The content and structure of the annual report were agreed upon with the Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Authority, and the first edition of the report will be launched in the last quarter of this year.