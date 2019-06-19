Event organisers aim to nurture a future generation of creative artists in the media and film industry. Image Credit: Supplied

Sharjah: Students, amateurs and professional video gamers and hordes of YouTubers created buzz at the VGX (video games experience) event on Wednesday at Expo Centre Sharjah.

The event is being organised by FUNN, a Sharjah-based organisation that promotes and supports media arts learning for children and youth in the UAE.

On the first day, VGX showcased workshops for all ages. The programme on all days includes Viruses Attack, an interactive workshop about safety in video gaming to guard against the dangers of electronic crimes; and a presentation called Game Design as a Career.

The aim of the event, the first of its kind to be held in Sharjah, is to tap the popularity of video games among children and young people and use it to benefit them by increasing their creativity and intellectual skills.

Shaikha Jawaher Bint Abdullah Al Qasimi, director of FUNN and Sharjah International Children and Youth Film Festival, said: “We are happy that VGX Event is being received with such enthusiasm by its target audience. The educational and entertaining workshops cover all aspects of gaming with a hands-on approach that bring the participants up-to-date about the latest trends in this creative industry.”

FUNN aims to nurture a future generation of creative artists in the media and film industry, and promotes new media works and films made by children and young filmmakers in the UAE at film festivals and conferences worldwide.

VGX will run until Friday, from 9am to 2pm and 4pm to 9pm. Timings will be 5pm to 9pm on Friday.