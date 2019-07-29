Workshops to be held in different locations in August ahead of October elections

Abu Dhabi: In line with its efforts to educate members of the electoral colleges on the candidacy procedures and requirements ahead of the fourth cycle of the Federal National Council elections in October, the National Election Committee (NEC) on Monday announced training workshops for members seeking to contest the FNC elections.

The workshops are to be hosted in the emirates of Umm Al Quwain, Abu Dhabi and Dubai from August 1 to 6, NEC said in a press release.

The committee urged potential candidates to attend the sessions organised as per a set schedule and benefit from the key insights.

On August 1, a workshop will be organised at the theatre of Umm Al Quwain Cultural Centre.

On August 4, a similar knowledge session will be conducted in Abu Dhabi at the conference hall on the second floor of the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry building.

On August 6, members are invited to attend a training workshop at the Great Hall in the Dubai Police Officers Club.

All lectures will be held from 7.30pm to 9.30pm.

In clarifying the executive regulations of the forthcoming elections, the workshops will highlight candidacy procedures and focus on the application process, the do’s and don’ts of the candidates’ electoral campaigns, the fulfilment of candidacy requirements and procedures, and the adherence to application timelines at every stage.

Tariq Hilal Lootah, undersecretary of the Ministry of State for FNC Affairs, said: “NEC aspires to achieve an exemplary electoral process that matches the highest standards of accuracy and transparency, and to promote awareness and education of the process among members of the electoral colleges. As part of this priority, we are organising training workshops to enrich the knowledge of those wishing to run for FNC membership, and inform them of all the candidacy procedures.”