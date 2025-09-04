UAE: Can you claim notice pay if fired after workplace fight?

Answer: In accordance with the provisions of Article 44 of Federal Decree-Law No. 33 of 2021, the employer may dismiss the worker without notice after conducting a written investigation with him and the dismissal decision shall be in writing and justified and the employer or its representative shall hand it over to the worker in any of the following cases: 7) The worker assaults during work, the employer, manager in charge, one of his superiors or colleagues at work, by word, action or any form of assault that is punishable under the legislation in force in the State.