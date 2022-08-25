Dubai: South African expatriates — Glen Lester and Rizwan Afzal — are two of the latest winners who bagged home Dh77,777 each in the latest Emirates Draw in Dubai.
Lester, 25, who has been living in Dubai for the past six years, intends to share a portion of his win with his brother and make some investments. He said about his win: “The day I was planning to participate, a 3-digit number kept repeating in my day on restaurant bills and then at the petrol station, so that’s the number I used along with four other random digits.”
For Afzal, 48, he will use the prize money to clear his debts and support his family back home. He said: “I feel so blessed and thankful for my first-ever big win in a draw. It has just been a few months that I got to know about Emirates Draw and started regularly participating.”
How to play?
Entrants can choose to participate in the weekly draw by purchasing a Dh50 pencil that will support in planting coral polyps. After registering online, participants can select their seven-digit number or have the system choose their number randomly. With their purchase, participants are entered into two separate drawings, the first a raffle draw where every week seven lucky participants are guaranteed Dh77,777 each. In addition, all participants are entered into a second draw with six prize categories that include a grand prize of Dh100 million when all seven numbers are matched.
