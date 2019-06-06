DUBAI: Indian airline IndiGo has commenced two new daily direct flights from Delhi and Mumbai to Abu Dhabi. The inaugural flight from Indira Gandhi International Airport (DEL) in Delhi to Abu Dhabi flew on June 5 at 7.55pm, while the flight from Abu Dhabi to Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport (BOM) in Mumbai departed at 11.30pm. Bryan Thompson, Chief Executive Officer of Abu Dhabi Airports, said: “We are delighted to have IndiGo launch two new routes between Abu Dhabi International Airport and Delhi and Mumbai with flights scheduled every day. This enhanced connectivity reflects the strong connection between the UAE and India in a variety of areas including commerce and tourism.” William Boulter, Chief Commercial Officer, IndiGo, said, “Abu Dhabi, being a major cultural and commercial centre in UAE, is a critical market for strengthening our presence in the Middle-East.”