Dubai: ENOC Group on Sunday announced the opening of two new service stations in the UAE, at Dubai Hills and Lehbab First.

Both the service stations also have ZOOM, the convenience store brand owned by ENOC, which provides food and beverages.

Customers can make payments with various methods including VIP, ENOC Pay, NOL, Apple Pay, Samsung Pay, Dubai Smart Government and Dubai Now.

As the Group achieved its aim to launch 10 service stations in UAE in 2019, the opening of the two new service stations expands ENOC’s network to 135 stations across the UAE.

Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group CEO, ENOC, said: “The launch of the new service stations is in line with our vision to invest into the country’s growing energy infrastructure and highlights our commitment to offer customers easy access to fuel and other retail services. These service stations will bring further convenience to the communities living in Dubai and meet their daily needs.”