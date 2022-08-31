Dubai: It is raining wins at the latest Dubai Duty Free (DDF) Millennium Millionaire draw. Two lucky winners turned dollar millionaires on Wednesday, August 31. A Kazakhstan and Pakistani national won US$1 million after their winning ticked was picked up at the DDF draw. Four others won luxury vehicles when DDF conducted the latest draw for Dubai Duty Free and Finest Surprise promotion in Concourse D of Dubai International Airport.

Akhmet Kasaev, a 37 year old Kazakhstan national based in Damman, Saudi Arabia became a US$1 million winner in Millennium Millionaire Series 398 with his winning ticket number 0416, which he purchased online on July 30.

Kasaev, who works as an engineer for a drilling company in Dammam, was inspired to enter the Dubai Duty Free promotion by his friend Omar Samalikov, the first Kazakh to win US$1 million in Millennium Millionaire back in 2015. “It is a great feeling to win.” he said.

Kasaev is the fourth Kazakhstan national to win US$1 million since the start of the Millennium Millionaire promotion in 1999.

Online purchase

Joining Kasaev as a fellow US dollar millionaire is Sohail Sikandar, a 52 year old Pakistani national based in Dubai, who was also announced the winner of US$1 million in Millennium Millionaire Series 399 with ticket number 2319, which he purchased online on August 20.

A first-time participant to Dubai Duty Free’s promotion, the father of two could not believe that he won US$1 million with his first ever Millennium Millionaire ticket.

“This is unbelievable! I am so grateful for giving me this new fortune that my family will truly treasure for a long time. Thank you God and thank you Dubai Duty Free,” he said

Sikandar is the 22nd Pakistani national to win the Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire promotion since its inception in 1999.

Finest Surprise Draw

Following the Millennium Millionaire draw, the Finest Surprise draw was conducted for two luxury car and two motorbikes.

Barinder Singh, a 52 year old Indian national based in Sharjah, won a Mercedes Benz S500 (Diamond White) car, with ticket number 0176 in Finest Surprise Series 1814, which he purchased online on August 8. A regular participant in the Dubai Duty Free promotion for six years now, Singh is a father of three and ran a tailoring business.

Other winners

Kenneth Francis Robertson, a 56 year old South African national based in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, won a Mercedes Benz S500 (Obsidian Black Metallic) car with ticket number 0139 in Finest Surprise Series 1815, which he purchased on August 20 on his way to Riyadh.

A regular participant in the Dubai Duty Free promotion since 1989, Robertson had bought several tickets for Series 1815 and was delighted to learn of his win.

A father of four, Robertson works as divisional chief of e-commerce for Naqel Express.

“This is really surprising. Thank you for making my day, I love you Dubai Duty Free!” he said.

Reza Ranjbar, an Iranian national based in Iran, won an Indian Scout Limited (Silver Quartz Metallic / Black) motorbike, with ticket number 0090 in Finest Surprise Series 510, which he purchased a ticket on his way to Iran. Rajbar is currently uncontactable, but will no doubt be surprised when he learns of his win.

Lastly, Ron Watson, an American national won a BMW R nineT (Mineral / White Metallic) motorbike, with ticket number 0125 in Finest Surprise Series 511, which he purchased online on August 15.