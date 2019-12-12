Pick up crashed into the back of a truck that had broken down on MBZ road

Dubai: Two people were killed and four others were injured in a traffic accident between two vehicles on Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road on Thursday, a Dubai Police official has confirmed.

Brigadier Saif Muhair Al Mazroui, Director of the Dubai Police Traffic Department, said the accident happened at 5:30AM between a pick-up and a truck.

“Two people were killed and four others seriously injured and transferred to hospital for treatment,” said Al Mazroui.

Initial reports revealed that the truck had stopped on the second lane from the right side of the road due to a flat tyre and that the pick-up had crashed into the back of the truck from behind.

Police patrols went to the scene and organised traffic movement before the ambulance arrived and transferred the injured to Rashid Hospital.