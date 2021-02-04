Sharjah: Two Filipina women were injured after a fire broke out at a residential tower in Sharjah on Thursday morning.
The incident occurred at around 7.25am at a building in Al Taawun area, along Wahda Road.
The injured women were taken to the hospital for treatment.
Civil Defence teams from Samnan and Al Mina were immediately dispatched to put out the flames, which allegedly started in an apartment in the building. Firefighters prevented the blaze from spreading to the adjacent apartments.
Residents of the building were evacuated soon after the fire broke out. The blaze was brought under control within 15 minutes, according to the Civil Defence.
Authorities have launched a thorough investigation into the incident .