Pics by Anotnin Kallouche

Dubai: Turkmenistan officially opened its consulate general in Dubai on Saturday, with diplomats highlighting the strengthening of close relations with the UAE on several fronts.

Attending the opening ceremony were Shaikh Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Minister of Finance; Hassan Abdullah Al Adhab, Ambassador of the UAE to Turkmenistan, senior UAE officials; and diplomats, officials and guests from a number of countries.

Diplomatic relations between Turkmenistan and the UAE were established in 1995. Turkmenistan has an embassy in Abu Dhabi and now a consulate general in Dubai, located in the upmarket Jumeirah area on 25B Street, also known as 25 Al Meedaf Street.

Addressing the gathering at the consulate, Rasit Meredow, Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan and its Minister of Foreign Affairs, said: “This important development is a shining example that clearly demonstrates the friendship between Turkmenistan and the UAE, between the peoples of our countries… I would like to specifically note the work on the joint committee of cooperation between our countries that has been established to coordinate effective bilateral partnerships.”

Also speaking at the event, Yhlasgeldi Amanov, General Consul of Turkmenistan to the UAE, said the consulate’s opening reflected the continuing expansion of “fruitful relations between our countries”.

He added: “The high principles of friendship, brotherhood, cooperation and mutual support guides the everyday work of Turkmenistan’s diplomats and consulate officers, including those in the UAE, a country that is very important to us.”

Both speakers praised the leadership of the UAE and Turkmenistan in fostering close ties between the two nations.

After their address, a flag raising ceremony was held at the premises of the consulate, followed by dinner for the guests.