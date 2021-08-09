The Talk 100.3 will feature three talk shows - talk BREAKFAST, talk BUSINESS and talk BACK from Sunday to Thursday Image Credit: Supplied

Fun Asia Network, the regions fastest growing media network has recently launched its fourth, independent radio station – Talk 100.3 in collaboration with Channel 2 Group Corporation less than a year after the launch of Beat 97.8, Big 106.2 and Luv 107.1.

The new addition is taking the airwaves by storm by offering the South Asian community a fresh new formula, mixing sport, news and conversation with Talk 100.3 at the centre of the action.

The new station features two daily shows every week from Sunday to Thursday including breakfast and drive time slots – rounded-off by hourly segments from 11am – 4pm including the business midday wrap at 1pm, sporting highlights with business reports from around the world throughout the day.

Talk 100.3 features a mix of high-profile and well-known, established radio presenters including Sobia Khan, Vivek Sanil and Anjan Ganesh, who return to the airways on Talk 100.3.

“To say we’re pretty excited that this day has come! Talk 100.3 has been a long time coming – and we know it’s what the UAE has been missing,” says Sam Thakkar, Fun Asia Group CEO. “The Fun Asia Network continues to grow its presence in the UAE offering audiences high quality content– from music to market news, business trends, financial forums and the overall global economy.”

“We are excited to partner with Fun Asia, not only to grow the audience of their existing range of great stations, but to develop a whole new format, combining our sporting expertise with their mass reach and broadcasting,” says Ajay Sethi, Chairman and MD Channel 2 Group Corporation.

The Talk 100.3 will feature three talk shows - talk BREAKFAST, talk BUSINESS and talk BACK from Sunday to Thursday. The show talk BREAKFAST will be hosted by Sobia Khan and Vivek Sanil, from 7am to 11am. It will offer listeners news, business analysis, commentary, feature content, interviews and engaging conversation.

The show will feature Business Headlines every 15 minutes, the BBC Minute in English and Hindi, round up of the day’s top topics and headlines, the latest sporting scores, in-depth discussions and analysis of the international markets and current affairs as well as interviews with industry leaders and in-depth sporting analysis.

Talk BUSINESS will run from 1pm to 2pm featuring a summary of the morning international markets and business updates from around the world, while the programme talk BACK with Anjan Ganesh will be presented from 4pm to 8pm. Ganesh will keep the conversation going on the way home. Topics include news, sport and conversation, round up the day’s headlines, latest sport results, conversation, informative discussions, debates and entertainment.

Fun Asia Network is the fastest growing radio network in the region comprising of four radio stations in the UAE as well as frequencies in the North America and the subcontinent. Fun Asia caters to all demographics, through its selection of FM stations; Beat 97.8, Talk 100.3, Big 106.2, and Luv 107.1 reaching over 2.3 million daily listeners, including over 3,000,000 unique streaming hours and 200,000 social media followers. From festival exclusives to exciting and nail biting matches and dedicated content, Fun Asia champions the very best in music, talk and entertainment.

BEAT 97.8 is the only dedicated dance music station in the UAE, providing listeners with a ‘voice’ and most importantly a platform where they can be entertained all day, all night and all year!

LUV 107.1 is a unique Adult Contemporary (AC) station in the UAE offering listeners a variety of 90’s and naughties hits throughout the day. Luv 107.1 provides listeners a full schedule of shows as well as the BBC minute, live performances and giveaways.