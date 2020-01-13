Sharjah: A gang of three men was arrested for allegedly committing a series of thefts in buildings under construction in Dibba Al Hison city of Sharjah, Sharjah Police said on Monday.

Although the trio had committed thefts in the industrial area, there were no complaints lodged against them by those affected. However, thanks to the alertness of the Sharjah Police, they were caught.

Colonel Ali Al Kay Al Hamoudi, director of the Eastern Region Police, said the suspects ironically confessed to working for the same companies that had been commissioned to install electrical connections at the facilities where the thefts took place. Electrical cables would be installed in the morning and would go missing during the night.

The trio has been referred to Public Prosecution for further action.